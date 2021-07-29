2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Chen beats Chinese teammate…

Chen beats Chinese teammate for gold in women’s table tennis

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — For the ninth straight Olympics, a Chinese woman won the gold medal in table tennis.

Chen Meng beat teammate Sun Yingsha 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the women’s singles final on Thursday, keeping China perfect in the event since its debut at the 1988 Seoul Games.

Despite its predictability, the win marked a return to form after China surprisingly lost to Japan in the mixed doubles final.

In the final game, the players traded the lead before Chen ended up on top. She then went to hug her coach before she and Sun posed together holding the Chinese flag and their paddles.

The match was filled with impressive rallies, with both players returning smash after smash. The cavernous arena was nearly empty so the clapping of a lone Chinese coach, the rapid-fire clicks of media cameras and the screams of the players after winning points echoed.

In the bronze medal match, Mima Ito, part of Japan’s gold-medal winning mixed doubles team, beat Yu Mengyu of Singapore.

China swept all four table tennis events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. That was also the third straight Olympics where Chinese men have taken both gold and silver.

A rule change ahead of the Rio Games widely seen as aimed at China meant that each country can now only send two players for singles, opening up the bronze medal for other nations.

China’s table tennis team is so strong that Liu Shiwen, the women’s world champion, didn’t even make the singles’ team and is only playing team events.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up