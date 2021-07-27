Britain 4, India 1

2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 10:49 PM

Britain 1 1 1 1 4
India 0 1 0 0 1

Britain_H. Martin 2, G. Balsdon 1, L. Owsley 1.

India_S. Devi 1.

Green Cards_S. Robertson, Britain, 0. S. Pukhrambam, India, 0. V. Katariya, India, 0.

Yellow Cards_L. Owsley, Britain, 0. S. Tete, India, 0. N. Kaur, India, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Aleisha Neumann, Australia. Emi Yamada, Japan. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.

