Britain 4, India 1
|Britain
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|India
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
Britain_H. Martin 2, G. Balsdon 1, L. Owsley 1.
India_S. Devi 1.
Green Cards_S. Robertson, Britain, 0. S. Pukhrambam, India, 0. V. Katariya, India, 0.
Yellow Cards_L. Owsley, Britain, 0. S. Tete, India, 0. N. Kaur, India, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Aleisha Neumann, Australia. Emi Yamada, Japan. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.