Ship hits crane in Taiwanese port, sending it crashing down

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 5:53 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A large cargo ship hit a tall overhead crane in a Taiwanese port on Thursday, sending it smashing into another crane and then into a pile of shipping containers.

One worker at the port was sent to a hospital for a cut on his arm.

The 86,000-ton vessel, which belongs to Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan when it hit the crane, the port management company said.

The site of the accident has been sealed off, the state-run Taiwan International Ports Corp. Ltd. said in a statement.

The crane fell slowly at first, and then quickly, hitting a neighboring crane and then a stack of shipping containers which tumbled to the ground. Workers ran quickly from the area in videos widely circulated on social media.

