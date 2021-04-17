CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Asia News » 17 missing in Indonesia…

17 missing in Indonesia fishing boat, cargo ship collision

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 11:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat left 17 people missing off Indonesia’s main island of Java, officials said Sunday.

The fishing boat with 32 aboard capsized after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer late Saturday off Indramayu district, said the head of the Search and Rescue Agency, Deden Ridwansyah.

Fifteen were rescued from the fishing boat and local fishermen and the navy were searching for the others, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.

The cargo ship, which was loaded with crude oil from Borneo island, was moored after its propeller got caught in the fishing net, Ridwansyah said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up