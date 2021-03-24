CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to loosen restrictions | Md. gets 6 more mass vaccine sites | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Myanmar state TV says 628 people imprisoned for protesting against coup have been released

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 2:28 AM

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar state TV says 628 people imprisoned for protesting against coup have been released.

