YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar state TV says 628 people imprisoned for protesting against coup have been released.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 24, 2021, 2:28 AM
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar state TV says 628 people imprisoned for protesting against coup have been released.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.