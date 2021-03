2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L…

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Antigua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grenada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montserrat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Virgin Isl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Willemstad, Curacao

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Grenada, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 At St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 At Willemstad, Curacao

Montserrat vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30 At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Friday, June 4

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada

Saturday, June 5

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, June 8

Grenada vs. Montserrat

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Aruba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Suriname 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname vs. Cayman Islands, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 At Orlando, Fla.

Canada vs. Bermuda, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 At Bradenton, Fla.

Aruba vs. Suriname, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 At TBA

Cayman Islands vs. Canada

Tuesday, March 30 At Prospect, Bermunda

Bermuda vs. Aruba, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba

Friday, June 4

Suriname vs. Bermuda

Saturday, June 5

Aruba vs. Canada

Tuesday, June 8

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands

Canada vs. Suriname

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Brit. Virgin Is. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curaçao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Guatemala City

Guatemala vs. Cuba, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 At Willemstad, Curacao

Curaçao vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 At Willemstad, Curacao

British Virgin Islands vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 At Guatemala City

Cuba vs. Curaçao, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30 At Willemstad, Curacao

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. British Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands

Friday, June 4

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines

Saturday, June 5

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao

Tuesday, June 8

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. Cuba

Curaçao vs. Guatemala

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Anguilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominican Rep. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Dominica, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Panama vs. Barbados, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Anguilla vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominica vs. Panama, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Barbados vs. Anguilla, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Dominica vs. Anguilla

Friday, June 4

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados

Saturday, June 5

Anguilla vs. Panama

Tuesday, June 8

Barbados vs. Dominica

Panama vs. Dominican Republic

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belize 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lucia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turks and Caicos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs. St. Lucia, 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti vs. Belize, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Nicaragua, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 At TBD

St. Lucia vs. Haiti

Tuesday, March 30 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Belize vs. Turks and Caicos Islands, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

St. Lucia vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Friday, June 4

Nicaragua vs. Belize

Saturday, June 5

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti

Tuesday, June 8

Belize vs. St. Lucia

Haiti vs. Nicaragua

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Bahamas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Kitts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 At Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 at Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30 At Leonora, Guayana

Guyana vs. Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas

Friday, June 4

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana

Saturday, June 5

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, June 8

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 Argentina 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Ecuador 4 3 0 1 13 6 9 Paraguay 4 1 3 0 6 5 6 Uruguay 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 Chile 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 Colombia 4 1 1 2 6 11 4 Venezuela 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 Peru 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Bolivia 4 0 1 3 5 12 1 Thursday, March 25 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Peru, ppd.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Ecuador, ppd.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Paraguay, ppd.

Friday, March 26

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil, ppd.

At Santiago del Estero

Argentina vs. Uruguay, ppd.

Tuesday, March 30 At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Chile, ppd.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, ppd.

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Colombia, ppd.

At Recife, Brazil

Brazil vs. Argentina, ppd.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Venezuela, ppd.

ASIA SECOND ROUND Group winners and top four second-place teams advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Syria 5 5 0 0 14 4 15 China 4 2 1 1 13 2 7 Philippines 5 2 1 2 8 8 7 Maldives 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 Guam 5 0 0 5 2 19 0

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 4 4 0 0 16 1 12 Kuwait 5 3 1 1 17 3 10 Jordan 5 3 1 1 10 2 10 Nepal 5 1 0 4 2 16 3 Taiwan 5 0 0 5 2 25 0

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Iraq 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 Bahrain 5 2 3 0 3 1 9 Iran 4 2 0 2 17 3 6 Hong Kong 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 Cambodia 5 0 1 4 1 22 1

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 12 6 9 Saudi Arabia 4 2 2 0 8 4 8 Singapore 5 2 1 2 7 10 7 Yemen 5 1 2 2 6 11 5 Palestine 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 Tuesday, March 30 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Palestine, 1:30 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Qatar 5 4 1 0 11 1 13 Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 12 Afghanistan 5 1 1 3 2 11 4 India 5 0 3 2 3 5 3 Bangladesh 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 4 4 0 0 13 0 12 Kyrgyzstan 5 2 1 2 10 5 7 Tajikistan 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 Myanmar 5 2 0 3 5 13 6 Mongolia 5 1 0 4 2 10 3 Thursday, March 25 At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan vs. Mongolia, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 30 At Chiba, Japan

Mongolia vs. Japan, 6:30 a.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Vietnam 5 3 2 0 5 1 11 Malaysia 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 Thailand 5 2 2 1 6 3 8 Utd Arab Emir. 4 2 0 2 8 4 6 Indonesia 5 0 0 5 3 16 0

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkmenistan 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 Lebanon 5 2 2 1 5 3 8 North Korea 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 South Korea 4 2 1 0 10 0 7 Sri Lanka 5 0 0 5 0 16 0

AFRICA SECOND ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Afr. Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP JGPWDLGFGAPts

Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

