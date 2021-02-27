CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » Official: Pakistan security forces…

Official: Pakistan security forces kill 2 militants in south

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police and secret service officials raided a militant hideout Saturday, killing two militants accused of involvement in attacks on security forces, an official said.

Shahid Solangi, a counterterrorism officer, said the early morning raid took place in the Patni area of the city of Sukkur in southern Sindh province. He said the militants attempted to escape and opened fire on officers, triggering a shootout. Solangi said two militants belonging to the Noor-e-Islam group of the Pakistani Taliban were killed.

Solangi said the slain militants were involved in attacks on police and security forces in South Waziristan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest. He said the two men entered Sindh province in recent days and had been under surveillance of security agencies.

Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up attacks on security forces in the former tribal regions in northwest and southwestern Baluchistan province, raising concerns that insurgents are regrouping in various parts of the country.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Task force on supply chain will make recommendations for 2022 NDAA

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up