How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Technology companies powered stocks solidly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as traders hoped that a meeting next week between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China will ease trade tensions between the two…

Technology companies powered stocks solidly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as traders hoped that a meeting next week between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China will ease trade tensions between the two economic powers.

Markets also got a boost after the head of the European Central Bank said it was ready to cut interest rates and provide additional economic stimulus if necessary.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 28.08 points, or 1% to 2,917.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 353.01 points, or 1.4%, to 26,465.54.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 108.86 points, or 1.4%, to 7,953.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 17.48 points, or 1.1%, to 1,550.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.77 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 375.93 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 157.22 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.73 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 410.90 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 3,138.08 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,318.61 points, or 19.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 201.67 points, or 15%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.