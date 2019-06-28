A swarm of bees interrupts a Cricket World Cup match

From afar, it looked like players were taking a group nap in Durham, England, at the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday.

But the Sri Lankan and South African cricket teams weren’t resting. Rather, a large swarm of bees decided to join in on the fun at the group stage match.

Bees invaded the pitch at the Sri Lanka vs South Africa world cup cricket match forcing players on to the floor. Head to https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt for today's top stories pic.twitter.com/EWH6kUX2Hf — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 28, 2019

The bees descended just as Sri Lanka’s Isuru Udana and Suranga Lakmal were batting and South Africa’s Chris Morris was completing his over, bringing the game to a halt.

While other players laid on their stomachs as the bee situation got sorted out, Morris took the chance to get in a workout, doing some planks and push-ups.

After the bees were cleared, South Africa ended up taking home a nine-wicket victory in the largely one-sided contest.

This isn’t the first time that bees have halted a cricket match between the two teams. The same incident happened two years ago in Johannesburg.

