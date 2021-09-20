Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Chenoweth, Miranda, Rivera and more to celebrate Broadway

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 1:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of Broadway’s biggest lights — including Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera and Idina Menzel — will make appearances at Sunday’s TV celebration of Broadway’s return.

Also due to grace the stage are Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, André De Shields, Christopher Jackson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.

The two-hour special on CBS — hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. — will follow the Tony Awards telecast, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald during a two-hour live event also from the Winter Garden Theatre.

The bulk of the Tonys — the acting, directing and technical ones — will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers. Odom’s special will cap the night with awards for the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.

