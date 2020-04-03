David Driskell, prominent authority on black art, dies at 88

David Driskell, one of the nation’s most influential African American artists and a leading authority on black art, has died.

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — David Driskell, one of the nation’s most influential African American artists and a leading authority on black art, has died.

Driskell, who was 88, was a multimedia artist who used the trees around his Falmouth, Maine, cabin home as a feature in his work. A spokeswoman for the David C. Driskell Center at the University of Maryland said he died on Wednesday.

From the The Portland Press Herald in Maine:

Driskell was a multimedia artist, best known for collage, mixed-media work, prints and paintings but versed in all manners of mark-making. The trees around his home in Falmouth became a recurring motif in his work. “I gravitated toward the pine tree because the pine trees don’t talk back,” he told the Press Herald in 2009. ”They’re just trees waving in the wind.”

The cause of his death was not disclosed. The spokeswoman for the Driskell Center said services are not planned at this time due to concerns about coronavirus, which has disrupted funeral services around the country.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.