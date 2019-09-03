These are the books on the coveted Booker Prize 2019 shortlist

The Booker Prize 2019 shortlist was announced Tuesday, leaving six authors and their books in the running for the 2019 Booker Prize of £50,000 or roughly $60,325.

Attention all bookworms: The field of contenders for the 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction just shrank from 13 to six.

For more than 50 years, the Booker Prize has recognized outstanding fiction in the English-speaking world and is considered one of the top literary awards. Each year, a panel of judges selects one novel as the year’s best fiction work written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.

This year’s longlist of 13 books was announced in July. “If you only read one book this year, make a leap. Read all 13 of these,” said founder and director of Hay Festival Peter Florence, who also serves as the chair of this year’s jury. “There are Nobel candidates and debutants on this list.”

The winner for 2019 award will be announced on October 14.

Here’s the list of the authors who made the 2019 Booker Prize’s longlist along with their books. The short-list authors have asterisks.

*Margaret Atwood (Canada), “The Testaments” (Vintage, Chatto & Windus)

Kevin Barry (Ireland), “Night Boat to Tangier” (Canongate Books)

Oyinkan Braithwaite (UK/Nigeria), “My Sister, The Serial Killer” (Atlantic Books)

*Lucy Ellmann (USA/UK), “Ducks, Newburyport” (Galley Beggar Press)

*Bernardine Evaristo (UK), “Girl, Woman, Other” (Hamish Hamilton)

John Lanchester (UK), “The Wall” (Faber & Faber)

Deborah Levy (UK), “The Man Who Saw Everything” (Hamish Hamilton)

Valeria Luiselli (Mexico/Italy), “Lost Children Archive” (4th Estate)

*Chigozie Obioma (Nigeria), “An Orchestra of Minorities” (Little Brown)

Max Porter (UK), “Lanny” (Faber & Faber)

*Salman Rushdie (UK/India), “Quichotte” (Jonathan Cape)

*Elif Shafak (UK/Turkey), “10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World” (Viking)

Jeanette Winterson (UK), “Frankissstein” (Jonathan Cape)

This content was republished with permission from CNN.