Man pepper-sprayed in Arlington after taking pictures of own kids

A man was pepper-sprayed in Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday by a woman who said he was taking pictures of children. It turned out, he was taking pictures of his own kids.

Arlington police said in a statement that the woman reported the man to a security officer at the Pentagon City Mall on South Hayes Street Tuesday afternoon.

The security guard talked to the man, police said, and determined that he was taking pictures of his own children.

The woman then sprayed the man and ran off, police said.

The man was treated on the scene by medics.

She’s wanted for malicious injury by caustic agent.