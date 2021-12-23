Investigation underway after man, woman found dead in Arlington

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman found inside a home near Ballston.

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman found inside a home near Ballston.

Officers discovered a man and woman dead inside a house on 6th Street North, a few blocks from the Mosaic Park in a neighborhood off N. Quincy Street.

The initial 911 call was for a cardiac arrest, but officers said they found both people dead when they arrived on Wednesday, Dec. 22. They are not saying if or how the man and woman were related or knew each other. Investigators are also hesitant to share whether either person had physical injuries to their bodies.

Investigators are waiting on the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Based on evidence from the preliminary investigation, police said there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.