HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Arlington, VA News » Investigation underway after man,…

Investigation underway after man, woman found dead in Arlington

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

December 23, 2021, 3:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman found inside a home near Ballston.

Officers discovered a man and woman dead inside a house on 6th Street North, a few blocks from the Mosaic Park in a neighborhood off N. Quincy Street.

The initial 911 call was for a cardiac arrest, but officers said they found both people dead when they arrived on Wednesday, Dec. 22. They are not saying if or how the man and woman were related or knew each other. Investigators are also hesitant to share whether either person had physical injuries to their bodies.

Investigators are waiting on the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Based on evidence from the preliminary investigation, police said there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up