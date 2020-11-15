Arlington County Board OKs mixed-use Crystal Gateway development

A mixed-use development plan for part of Crystal City in Northern Virginia was given the green light by the Arlington County Board on Saturday.

JBG Smith can now move forward with its plan to develop Crystal Gateway, a nine-story office building with ground-floor retail, at 101 12th Street South.

The Board voted unanimously to approve the development.

The county said the community benefits tied to the project “include the developer conveying 54,500 sq. ft. of land for Gateway Park, which will connect Long Bridge Park to Crystal City; contributing $300,000 for the County to plan the park; committing to sustainability in construction and operation of the building and constructing a connector road on the site.”

The project is one of three site plan projects that comprise the Crystal City Phased Development Site Plan approved by the Board in March in connection with the arrival of Amazon’s HQ2.

Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey said the Crystal Gateway “brings us another step closer to fulfilling the Crystal City Sector Plan’s vision of a more vibrant, sustainable urban village with a better mix of offices, retail businesses, homes, and public open space.”

She said the project will also improve transportation in the area “by adding a street connecting 10th Street S. to 12th Street S. and will be built to high standards of energy efficiency and sustainability.”

The new building will be energy efficient and be built with “sustainable materials,” according to the county. It will “have a roof-top solar array, green roofs, and bird-friendly glass on its eastern facade.”

A map of the area is below.