Arlington Co. police charges man for sexual battery

Dan Friedell

November 21, 2020, 2:12 AM

Police in Arlington, Virginia, arrested a man Friday night accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Arlington County police said a woman, who was a part of a cleaning crew, worked inside a building on Wilson Boulevard in the Ballston neighborhood before 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was cleaning a bathroom when a male suspect requested to use it.

When she tried to move away, the man blocked her path, smacked her and attempted to push her into a stall. She resisted and called for help, causing the suspect to leave.

However, a half-hour later, police say the suspect returned, slapped the woman again, grabbed her neck and tried to push her into a closet.

When the victim resisted and called for help, he left again and did not return.

The victim contacted police, but when they arrived, they could not find the suspect.

On Friday, police were called to the same Arlington block on Wilson Boulevard, finding a man matching the description the victim gave them.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Demetrius Spencer-Coates. He was charged with abduction with intent to defile and sexual battery.

He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

See a map below of where the incident took place.

