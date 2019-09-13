Arlington Co. parks employee accused of inappropriately touching girl at rec center

An Arlington County Parks and Recreation employee is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a recreation center last month.

Walter Contreras, 42, of Arlington, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

In a news release Friday, the Arlington County Police said that Contreras, who was on duty at the time of the incident, asked a girl to accompany him to a room inside the Barcroft Recreation Center on Four Mile Run Drive in late August. Once inside, they said, Contreras approached the girl from behind and inappropriately touched her.

Police said they received the report of the incident on Sept. 10. Authorities did not release the age of the girl.

Police said there may be additional victims and asked anyone “with past inappropriate encounters with this suspect,” or anyone who has more information, to contact Detective J. Echenique of the Special Victims Unit at (703) 228-4241.

