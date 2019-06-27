Woman dies after tree limb falls on her in Arlington

First responders went to S. Walter Reed Drive in Arlington, Virginia, where they found a woman under a large tree limb Thursday afternoon.

A woman has died Thursday after a tree limb fell on her while on a trail in Arlington, Virginia.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Fire crews went to the 2600 block of S. Walter Reed Drive, where they found a woman under a large tree limb.

In a statement later Thursday, Arlington County said the woman was walking along a path in Lucky Run Park and that the tree limb that hit her was from an 80-foot oak.

The woman was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities are trying to figure out what caused the tree limb to fall on her.

“Safety is our number one priority. The county is investigating further to determine as many details of what happened as possible,” officials said in the statement.

