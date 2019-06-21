Arlington to hold public meeting on Amazon’s first new buildings

The meeting will be held Wednesday, July 10. The county is asking people interested in attending to RSVP, but notes seating will not be limited.

Next month, Arlington County, Virginia, will hold a public meeting about Amazon’s first phase of new development for HQ2.

The meeting will “kick off the review process” for Amazon’s first construction project on S. Eads Street, according to a public event notice. The following week, the county’s planning commission will hold a formal review of the development plans.

Amazon’s S. Eads Street development aims to build two, 22-story towers along with retail space, public park space, and parking facilities for bikes and cars. Plans for the 6.2-acre site indicate the buildings will provide 2.1 million square feet of space for the tech and retail giant.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The county is asking people interested in attending to RSVP, but notes seating will not be limited.

Amazon would need the Arlington County Board to approve amendments to plans the board approved in 2016 for what is now the tech giant’s lot. The original plans called for 22-story residential towers.

“Learn about the proposed development, planning background and how the review process will work,” the notice for next week’s event reads. “County staff and the applicant will be available to answer questions.”

Amazon tapped Portland-based architecture firm ZGF to design the buildings, reported Curbed.

“These buildings are the first step to creating an urban campus where our future 25,000 employees and the local community can live, work and play,” Amazon wrote in a blog post announcing the development.

