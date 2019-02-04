Major power outage from underground cable to blame for traffic snarl in Ballston

Almost 2,500 Dominion customers were reported without power as at the height of the outage Monday morning. Dominion says that the problem was an issue with an underground cable.

WASHINGTON — A large power outage in Arlington caused major traffic issues at stoplights in the area Monday.

Arlington County, Virginia Police were at a number of intersections in Ballston to help direct traffic. They were asking people to follow police direction and treat all uncontrolled intersections like four-way stops.

As of 1:45 p.m., power had been restored to most Dominion customers.

Dominion says that the problem was an issue with an underground cable.

Due to the power outage, Central Library had no electricity as of Monday morning.

The library reopened shortly after noon on Monday after power was restored.

Due to a power outage in Ballston, Central Library has no electricity this Monday morning…

Dominion Power estimates that they’ll get us back online between 10am and 1pm, but we’ll be closed until power is fully restored.— Arlington VA Pub Lib (@ArlingtonVALib) February 4, 2019

Lights and air are back on at Central Library, and we are open! Public computers are still unavailable at the moment, due to installation work on our new 2nd floor PC work stations: https://t.co/aThEBblaTs https://t.co/wvnnAK4vHn— Arlington VA Pub Lib (@ArlingtonVALib) February 4, 2019

Here’s a map of the Ballston area where the power outages were reported:

Here’s a look at the number of power outages currently in the area:

