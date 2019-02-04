202
Major power outage from underground cable to blame for traffic snarl in Ballston

By Valerie Bonk February 4, 2019 10:35 am 02/04/2019 10:35am
WASHINGTON — A large power outage in Arlington caused major traffic issues at stoplights in the area Monday.

Arlington County, Virginia Police were at a number of intersections in Ballston to help direct traffic. They were asking people to follow police direction and treat all uncontrolled intersections like four-way stops.

Almost 2,500 Dominion customers were reported without power as at the height of the outage Monday morning.

As of 1:45 p.m., power had been restored to most Dominion customers.

Dominion says that the problem was an issue with an underground cable.

Due to the power outage, Central Library had no electricity as of Monday morning.

The library reopened shortly after noon on Monday after power was restored.

Here’s a map of the Ballston area where the power outages were reported:

Here’s a look at the number of power outages currently in the area:

800
