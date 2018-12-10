Catholic priest in Va. on leave after allegations of misconduct

Father Ronald S. Escalante denies the accusations that he violated the Diocese of Arlington's code of conduct for clergy and is cooperating with investigators, officials said in a statement Monday.

WASHINGTON — A Catholic priest in Purcellville, Virginia, is on administrative leave following what the Diocese of Arlington calls “alleged boundary violations involving a minor and adults.”

The Rev. Ronald S. Escalante denies the accusations that he violated the dicocese’s code of conduct for clergy and is cooperating with investigators, diocese officials said in a statement Monday.

Escalante will remain pastor of Saint Francis de Sales Church during the investigation, according to the diocese. But Bishop Michael F. Burbidge will appoint a parochial administrator to the parish in the interim.

In a related story on Monday, the case of a D.C. priest accused of inappropriately touching three teenage girls has been sent to a grand jury.

The diocese asks anyone who knows of misconduct by a cleric or other diocese employee to report it to Virginia’s attorney general online or by phone at 1-833-454-9064. They can also call the diocese’s victim assistance coordinator at 703-841-2530.

