202.5
Home » Arlington, VA News » Catholic priest in Va.…

Catholic priest in Va. on leave after allegations of misconduct

By Jack Pointer December 10, 2018 3:34 pm 12/10/2018 03:34pm
47 Shares

WASHINGTON — A Catholic priest in Purcellville, Virginia, is on administrative leave following what the Diocese of Arlington calls “alleged boundary violations involving a minor and adults.”

The Rev. Ronald S. Escalante denies the accusations that he violated the dicocese’s code of conduct for clergy and is cooperating with investigators, diocese officials said in a statement Monday.

Escalante will remain pastor of Saint Francis de Sales Church during the investigation, according to the diocese. But Bishop Michael F. Burbidge will appoint a parochial administrator to the parish in the interim.

In a related story on Monday, the case of a D.C. priest accused of inappropriately touching three teenage girls has been sent to a grand jury.

The diocese asks anyone who knows of misconduct by a cleric or other diocese employee to report it to Virginia’s attorney general online or by phone at 1-833-454-9064. They can also call the diocese’s victim assistance coordinator at 703-841-2530.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News catholic diocese of arlington jack pointer Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500