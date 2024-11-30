Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation founder and president Vince Leggett dead after years honoring Black watermen

Vincent Omar Leggett, known for his work as founder and executive director of the Maryland nonprofit Blacks of the Chesapeake Bay, died last Saturday. He was 71.

Mr. Leggett (left) with his mentor, Captain Earl White, both of whom have been honored as "Admirals of the Chesapeake Bay" by the state of Maryland. (Courtesy Vince Leggett via NOAA) Mr. Leggett (left) with his mentor, Captain Earl White, both of whom have been honored as "Admirals of the Chesapeake Bay" by the state of Maryland. (Courtesy Vince Leggett via NOAA) Vincent Omar Leggett, known for his work as founder and executive director of the Maryland nonprofit Blacks of the Chesapeake Bay, died Saturday, Nov. 23, according to a statement from Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. He was 71.

Buckley released a statement honoring Leggett’s life Sunday, calling Leggett a “tireless advocate for preserving the legacy of Black watermen.”

“Vince’s work went beyond retelling the stories of the Black watermen who worked the waters of the Chesapeake Bay,” Buckley said. “He had a passion to preserve stories that otherwise might have been lost to time.”

Leggett’s work for the Annapolis community and greater Chesapeake Bay region has been lauded across the D.C. area and Maryland’s capital, helping people understand and honor Black contributions to the Chesapeake Bay and maritime culture around the region.

“Vince was not only a dedicated historian and gifted storyteller but also a visionary leader who championed the preservation of Black history, culture and contributions to the Chesapeake Bay region,” Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn said in a statement.

“Through his tireless advocacy and scholarship, he illuminated untold stories and ensured that future generations would know and honor the vital role that Blacks played in shaping the Bay’s heritage.”

The longtime advocate for local waterways has been called a highly respected lecturer and historical consultant when it comes to national and international documentary films on the Underground Railroad.

His work, according to Blacks of the Chesapeake Bay, has been critical to understanding how the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries are used to get figureheads like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass to freedom.

“Vince’s work transcended the archives and pages of history books — he built bridges connecting people and communities, fostered understanding and inspired a collective commitment to justice and equity,” Dunn said. “As a mentor and friend to so many, he shared his wisdom generously, guiding others to take up the mantle of preserving and celebrating Black history.”

Leggett also worked as president and CEO of the Leggett Group, a consulting firm aimed at advancing environmental and social justice for African Americans in the U.S. In his time leading the lobbying organization, he worked on “equitable educational funding, assisted living and affordable housing, clean energy, and historic and cultural preservation.”

“The environmental community has lost a true champion with the passing of Vince Leggett,” Maryland League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Kim Coble said.

“Vince was a leader, connector and tireless advocate for the Chesapeake Bay. Through his organization, Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation, and the many roles he filled, Vince continually challenged all of us to ensure the Bay’s documented history is inclusive and that we commit to equity as we work to ensure a healthy Chesapeake Bay watershed for future generations.”

Leggett also was critical to the City of Annapolis during its 2022 the acquisition of Elktonia Beach off Bembe Beach Road. The location includes the Carr’s and Sparrow’s Beach properties, which historically served Jim Crow-era Black families in the region.

“Vince’s impact will forever resonate at Elktonia-Carr’s Beach Heritage Park in Annapolis, Maryland, one of his proudest and most enduring achievements,” Dunn said.

Buckley said he and others in Annapolis look forward to honoring Leggett’s legacy by continuing to treat the history of Black watermen as a cornerstone of the community’s heritage.

“His deep connection to the water and the people whose lives were intertwined with it made him a respected figure in the Annapolis community,” Buckley concluded. “He will be greatly missed.”

Leggett’s life in Annapolis included 37 years spent with his wife Aldena in their Arundel-on-the-Bay home, according to Blacks of the Chesapeake Bay. There, he and his wife enjoyed “beautiful bay views, fishing with their grandchildren and planning their next trip to golf green.”

The historian and advocate served as Chaplain for the City of Annapolis Fire Department, President of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education, CEO of the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis.

Vince Leggett and his wife Aldena also enjoyed years of service together as leaders in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

