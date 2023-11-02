Md. man accused of licking trick-or-treater, pulling gun on her mother

A man was arrested Halloween night in Severn, Maryland, after police said he licked the ear of a child who was trick-or-treating and pulled a gun on her mother.

A man was arrested Halloween night in Severn, Maryland, after police said he licked the ear of a child who was trick-or-treating, then followed her home and pulled a gun on her mother.

The mother of the child told Anne Arundel County police that while her daughter was trick-or-treating at the home of 66-year-old Cedrick Steven Paines, who lives in their neighborhood, Paines licked her daughter’s ear.

The child ran back to her home on Dunfield Court in Severn, and police said Paines followed her and tried to make his way inside her home. When the child’s mother pushed Paines back to stop him, police said he pointed a handgun at the mother and pulled the trigger.

The gun didn’t fire and Paines went back to his house, where he was arrested.

Officers who searched his home found two handguns, a shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and ammunition. Paines is charged with first-degree assault and weapons violations.

Anne Arundel County police said they’re still asking anyone with information about Paines or what happened Tuesday night to contact the department at 410-222-6155. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police tip line at 410-222-4700.

Below is a map of where the alleged assault happened: