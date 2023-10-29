VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Motorcyclist killed in Anne…

Motorcyclist killed in Anne Arundel Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 29, 2023, 7:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reflected the incorrect age and place of residence for crash victim David Alan Nutter. WTOP has verified the corrected information with local authorities and the victim’s relatives. 

Annapolis, Maryland, police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Annapolis resident David Alan Nutter, 32, was driving a motorcycle along West Street just before 1:40 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a sedan, police said in a news release.

“The impact caused Mr. Nutter to be ejected from his motorcycle,” the department said. He was pronounced dead minutes after officers responded to the scene.

No information was provided about the driver and any possible passengers inside the BMW.

Police said West Street, as well as Poplar, North Homeland and South Homeland Avenues, were blocked Saturday afternoon while crash investigators were on the scene. These roads have since reopened.

A map of the area where the deadly collision happened is below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up