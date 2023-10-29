Motorcyclist killed in Anne Arundel Co. crash

Annapolis, Maryland, police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reflected the incorrect age and place of residence for crash victim David Alan Nutter. WTOP has verified the corrected information with local authorities and the victim’s relatives.

Annapolis resident David Alan Nutter, 32, was driving a motorcycle along West Street just before 1:40 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a sedan, police said in a news release.

“The impact caused Mr. Nutter to be ejected from his motorcycle,” the department said. He was pronounced dead minutes after officers responded to the scene.

No information was provided about the driver and any possible passengers inside the BMW.

Police said West Street, as well as Poplar, North Homeland and South Homeland Avenues, were blocked Saturday afternoon while crash investigators were on the scene. These roads have since reopened.

A map of the area where the deadly collision happened is below.