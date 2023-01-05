SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Ever Forward owner required…

Ever Forward owner required to pay $676K to restore oyster habitats after container ship grounding

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

January 5, 2023, 12:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland officials approved a measure Wednesday requiring the owner of the container ship Ever Forward to help restore natural oyster habitats as compensation for the effects of the vessel’s in the Chesapeake Bay last year.

The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a wetlands license that requires the shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation to pay $676,200 for the seeding and enhancement of the bay’s oyster bars to mitigate the effects on the aquatic habitat caused by the container ship M/V Ever Forward’s grounding and refloating.

Ever Forward ran aground March 13 north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge while it was traveling from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia.

An emergency wetlands license was issued last year after the grounding to allow for dredging to refloat the vessel.

The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot, ratified the emergency license, by requiring Evergreen Marine to mitigate the impacts from the dredging operations.

Fourteen acres of Chesapeake Bay bottom, including 11.5 acres within the boundary of a natural oyster bar, were impacted by the grounding and dredging of the container ship, as detailed in a Maryland Department of Natural Resources report.

Evergreen Marine will pay the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for its enhancement and reseeding of 41 acres of oyster bars to satisfy the mitigation requirement.

Because the impacts occurred within Anne Arundel County, DNR will consider spots within that county as a priority, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of the Environment.

A Coast Guard investigation into the Ever Forward’s grounding in the Chesapeake Bay faulted the pilot tasked with helping the ship navigate the waterway, saying he relied too much on one piece of equipment to navigate and was on his cellphone in the moments before the grounding.

The Maryland Board of Public Works also approved $25 million in funding for an initiative to reduce water pollution at the Conowingo Dam and restore the Chesapeake Bay.

Those funds will be used to tackle the issue of upstream discharges and the lost trapping capacity of the Conowingo Dam through a pay-for-performance approach that encourages private investments and public funding.

The step aims to improve the aquatic habitat and water quality in the lower Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up