WATCH: Anne Arundel Co. police maneuver kayaks with screwdrivers to rescue pilot in icy crash

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Elizabeth Myers boarded a kayak, using screwdrivers to propel the kayak forward on the ice, in an attempt to rescue Couchman.

When 71-year-old Steve Couchman crash-landed his plane into the frozen waters of Beards Creek, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, shortly after taking off from Lee Airport, he was brought onto a kayak by a good Samaritan father-son duo.

“Oars don’t work on ice, but screwdrivers do!” the police department wrote on a post showing the bodycam footage.

