BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » WATCH: Anne Arundel Co.…

WATCH: Anne Arundel Co. police maneuver kayaks with screwdrivers to rescue pilot in icy crash

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

December 27, 2022, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When 71-year-old Steve Couchman crash-landed his plane into the frozen waters of Beards Creek, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, shortly after taking off from Lee Airport, he was brought onto a kayak by a good Samaritan father-son duo.

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Elizabeth Myers also boarded a kayak in an attempt to rescue Couchman, using screwdrivers to propel the kayak forward on the ice.

“Oars don’t work on ice, but screwdrivers do!” the police department wrote on a post showing the bodycam footage.

Watch below to see Myers respond at the scene of the icy crash.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up