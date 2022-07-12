RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Putin fast-tracks Russian citizenship to Ukrainians | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory
Meet this ‘crabby’ Maryland TikTok star

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

July 12, 2022, 12:30 AM

A Maryland crabber and captain has become famous for more than what he pulls out of the water.

Luke McFadden grew up in Pasadena Maryland, and with some 1.1 million followers, he’s also TikTok famous.

“I never even considered a million followers,” McFadden said.

He started making TikTok videos to help people understand how their food gets from water to table, and soon, his videos started garnering attention.

His fame has helped his business a lot.

“I’d say 98% of my business is all people from TikTok, or connected to that somehow,” he said.

McFadden, 26, been crabbing since he graduated from high school. He has made enough money now to buy some land, where he sells his catch from the week over the weekend.

It’s not just crab-lovers who might enjoy his videos. He said people often comment that what they like is him, his story and his authenticity.  “It’s real life, you know people watch me not only prevail but fail.”

Here’s one of McFadden’s videos.

@fvsoutherngirl She even waved goodbye 👋🏽 🦀 #youaintnocrabber #marylandcheck #bluecollar #fvsoutherngirl #bodkinpointseafood #commercialfishing #crabber #bluecollarbluecrab #chesapeakebay #freshseafood #dirtyjobs #safteythird #crab #nextgeneration #conservation #marinebiology ♬ original sound – Luke McFadden

You can see his other videos on his Tiktok page.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

