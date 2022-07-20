Maryland State Police are searching for the person who shot a 21-year-old driver early Wednesday in Anne Arundel County.

In a news release, police said the shooting near Maryland Route 295 and West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights became a traffic hazard when the wounded driver got out of the car while it was still moving.

State troopers said they responded to a report of shots fired in that area around 2:45 a.m. According to preliminary investigation, they believe the victim had been driving south on 295 in a gold Acura TLX, when shots were fired from a gray Nissan Armada SUV.

The victim, who police said was shot once, exited the Acura after coming off the offramp from 295, and the vehicle was moving across West Nursery Road. The empty car continued onto another ramp to southbound 295 before striking a guardrail.

The victim walked to a nearby convenience store in the 800 block of Pinnacle Drive and was later taken to a Baltimore hospital, police said.

The exit ramp at 295 South and West Nursery reopened around 8:20 a.m. Police have not identified the victim of the shooting.

Police say an investigation is underway. Anyone who might have relevant information is asked to call state police at 410-761-5130.

The approximate location of Wednesday morning’s shooting: