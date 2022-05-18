Anne Arundel Police: Flagger fatally hit, driver charged with DWI

Police in Maryland say a flagger helping control traffic in a construction zone was fatally struck by an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver.

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a flagger helping control traffic in a construction zone was fatally struck by an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver.

Anne Arundel County police say officers were called Tuesday night to the crash in Davidsonville. Police say the investigation found that a Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended a Honda Accord stopped at a flagger’s stop sign, then kept going.

When the Jeep reached an intersection, police say it hit a flagger.

The flagger, identified as Lizeth Guzman of Baltimore, was flown to a hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead.

Police say the Jeep driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and charged with negligent manslaughter, DWI and several other offenses.

