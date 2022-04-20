RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops enter war | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Tickets on sale for…

Tickets on sale for spring’s powerboat and sailboat shows

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 20, 2022, 5:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, sailing enthusiasts will gather in Annapolis for the Maryland capital city’s annual spring sailboat show later this month.

This year’s Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will be held from April 29 to May 1, event managers said, continuing a long-running tradition of welcoming the new season with a sailing extravaganza — not just for sailors, but for prospective buyers.

“Every April, guests experience an in-water show boasting the sailing industry’s latest boats, gear, and tech,” the event’s website says. “Comparing side-by-side and talking with industry leaders enables all buyers to have the opportunity to easily and efficiently purchase their next new vessel.”

Tickets are available for $20 per person and must be purchased online. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

The show kicks off 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, at City Dock and continues through the weekend. A full schedule, including a list of exhibitors and workshops, can be found on its website.

For people who interested in powerboats, whether they are fishing boats or luxury cruisers, the Bay Bridge Boat Show also returns to the Eastern Shore Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24. The Stevensville show was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus and combined with the sailboat show in 2021 on Kent Island.

Both shows tend to increase traffic heading toward the Bay Bridge.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

Senate legislation seeks to expand early-career pipeline for federal service

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up