Tickets on sale for spring’s powerboat and sailboat shows

The Bay Bridge Boat Show and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show are returning after pandemic disruptions.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, sailing enthusiasts will gather in Annapolis for the Maryland capital city’s annual spring sailboat show later this month.

This year’s Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will be held from April 29 to May 1, event managers said, continuing a long-running tradition of welcoming the new season with a sailing extravaganza — not just for sailors, but for prospective buyers.

“Every April, guests experience an in-water show boasting the sailing industry’s latest boats, gear, and tech,” the event’s website says. “Comparing side-by-side and talking with industry leaders enables all buyers to have the opportunity to easily and efficiently purchase their next new vessel.”

Tickets are available for $20 per person and must be purchased online. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

The show kicks off 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, at City Dock and continues through the weekend. A full schedule, including a list of exhibitors and workshops, can be found on its website.

For people who interested in powerboats, whether they are fishing boats or luxury cruisers, the Bay Bridge Boat Show also returns to the Eastern Shore Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24. The Stevensville show was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus and combined with the sailboat show in 2021 on Kent Island.

Both shows tend to increase traffic heading toward the Bay Bridge.