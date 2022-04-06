2022 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival show will be the last

Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival organizers cited rising costs, declining attendance, loss of sponsorship and other financial factors that brought them to the point where "profits were so small that our contributions to charity made little or no difference."

The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will end after this year’s show in May, organizers said in a Facebook post.

It shutters a festival that has run for 24 years at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.

“One thing that didn’t affect our decision was bad weather. Our audience always showed up no matter what. We figured that if they could pay to sit in the mud and rain and listen to music, we could work in it,” the Facebook post said.

Organizers said they’ve showcased 300 bands and raised $1.4 million for charity. The festival, over the years, has featured a number of well-known acts, including Gregg Allman, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Chuck Berry and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The final event runs May 21 and May 22. Joss Stone and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will headline the festival this year.

“We love this event and the people who attend. We will definitely miss it and you. We hope to produce other music events in the future albeit much smaller in scope. We are looking forward to seeing friends and family for one last Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival,” the post said.