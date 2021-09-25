Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Police investigate after man hospitalized with gunshot wound

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 6:45 PM

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a man was shot in the torso during a late-night shooting that’s now under investigation.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened Friday night just before 10:30 p.m. in Glen Burnie.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area found a 23-year-old man laying on the ground in the vicinity of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the torso that’s believed to be non life-threatening.

The victim was transported to the Shock Trauma medical center in Baltimore.

