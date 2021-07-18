Deck collapse seriously injures 2, hospitalizes 6 others in Anne Arundel Co.

Eight people are in the hospital, two of whom have serious injuries, after a deck collapsed in Glen Burnie, Maryland on Sunday.

Anne Arundel County Fire and Rescue officials said the deck collapsed just after 5 p.m. at a home on Wistful Vista Court near Hilltop Elementary School.

Two people who were on the deck when it collapsed are in the hospital with serious injuries.

Six other people were under the deck when it collapsed. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe the collapse was caused by a 6×6 section of the deck that failed. They’re currently investigating why it failed, but said that section of the deck wasn’t under any unusual stress at the time.

The ages of those injured range from 2 to 63 years old.