Tractor-trailer hits Maryland state trooper’s vehicle on US 50

Maryland State Police say a tractor-trailer struck a trooper's vehicle on U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis early Monday. The trooper was standing near the opposite side of his car at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Maryland State Police say a tractor-trailer struck a trooper’s vehicle on U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis early Monday, in what investigators are calling a hit-and-run crash.

According to a police account of the incident, a trooper was clearing a traffic stop on the westbound U.S. 50 shoulder before Md. 2/Ritchie Highway around 1 a.m. when a truck hit and damaged the driver side of his marked state police cruiser.

The truck, described in a news release as a white Volvo tractor-trailer, did not stop. Investigators believe it will have visible damage to the passenger side of its front cabin, including a missing step rail.

The trooper was standing near the opposite side of his car at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Maryland state law requires drivers approaching emergency and utility vehicles on the shoulder from behind to either move to an adjacent lane or pass by at a safe speed. Fines for violating the state’s “move over” law range from $110 and one point to $750 with three points. The highest penalties are given for violations that lead to crashes and injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police by calling 410-267-5800.