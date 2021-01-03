Man shot while sitting in car in Glen Burnie

A man was shot Sunday morning while sitting in a car in Glen Burnie, Maryland, according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a release they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6400 block of Jefferson Place. The man was taken to the hospital for immediate treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspected shooter is a man, and there’s no known motive in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.