Maryland woman charged with murder in mother’s death

A Maryland woman has been charged with murder for the death of her mother nearly five months ago.

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has been charged with murder for the death of her mother nearly five months ago.

Anne Arundel County police said Tuesday in a statement that they’re seeking the extradition of Kimberly Windsor, 46, from outside the county to face the charges for 74-year-old Carol Windsor’s death in May.

Carol Windsor died on May 24, five days after she told officers her daughter threw a clock at her head, pulled her to the ground, pulled her hair, kicked her and ran over her with a wheelchair.

A police spokesman told the Capital Gazette that her death was ruled a homicide in September.

Additional charges were since added against Kimberly Windsor.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.