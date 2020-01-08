Police: 2 separate drownings in Annapolis believed to be accidental

The bodies of the man and woman were taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. But preliminary investigation indicates that both drowned accidentally.

Police in Annapolis, Maryland, are investigating two separate drownings they believe were accidental.

The body of 54-year-old Betty Koehlerschmidt, of Crownsville, was recovered last Sunday around 3:30 p.m. at Weems Creek, near Dewey Drive, in Annapolis.

Then, just after 11:22 a.m. Monday, police responded for a report of a missing man, 72-year-old Daniel Reardon, of Annapolis. Investigators believe Reardon may have fallen in the water by State Street over the weekend. The Anne Arundel County Dive Team recovered his body from Back Creek.

Koehlerschmidt's and Reardon's bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. But preliminary investigation indicates that both drowned accidentally.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

