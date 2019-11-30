Woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash in Anne Arundel Co.

A woman driving the wrong way on a road in Anne Arundel County crashed head-on into another vehicle early Saturday morning, according to Maryland State Police. She is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Londin Poling, 26, of Pasadena, Maryland, was arrested on the scene and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and other traffic related charges.

Police believe that shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Poling, the driver and only person in the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 97 near New Cut Road when she crashed head-on into a 2019 Ford Fiesta driven by 26-year-old Jamal McCullough, of Arnold.

McCullough was transported from the scene by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Police said a second crash resulted when a third vehicle, a black 2001 Jeep driven by 27-year-old Casey Reid of Huntingtown, struck Poling’s Volkswagen. Reid was uninjured in the crash, police said.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures. State troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack are investigating the incident.

Anyone with relevant information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

Maryland State Police is reminding motorists to plan for a safe and sober ride home this holiday season. Maryland’s “Toward Zero Deaths Program” encourages those planning to drink to think about their options before going out, including designating a sober driver, using public transportation, calling a rideshare or taxi service, calling a friend or staying the night or refraining from drinking and being the designated driver.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

