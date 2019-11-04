Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » It's a training exercise,…

It’s a training exercise, not a fire at BWI

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

November 4, 2019, 11:19 AM

If you’re near BWI-Marshall airport and you see smoke, don’t worry. It is just a training exercise.

It is a controlled burn.

The exercise is expected to be finished by 11:30 a.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Anne Arundel County, MD News Local News Maryland News
bwi colleen kelleher

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up