It’s a training exercise, not a fire at BWI

If you're near BWI-Marshall airport and you see smoke, don't worry. It is just a training exercise.

It is a controlled burn.

The exercise is expected to be finished by 11:30 a.m.

The @BWIfire team will conduct a controlled burn momentarily. The training exercise is expected to conclude by, or around, 11:30am. Please do not be alarmed by the presence of smoke near the airport this morning. #MDOTsafety pic.twitter.com/9jJn55DeEf — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) November 4, 2019

