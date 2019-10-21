Man hospitalized after crashing car into Davidsonville store

A man is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after crashing his car into a Davidsonville, Maryland, store Sunday.

A man is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after crashing his car into a Davidsonville, Maryland, store Sunday, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Davidsonville Country Market, 801 Central Ave. W.

First responders found the man’s vehicle completely inside the store. They spent the next 90 minutes freeing the man.

He was flown to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center with critical injuries.

