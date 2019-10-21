Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Man hospitalized after crashing…

Man hospitalized after crashing car into Davidsonville store

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

October 21, 2019, 12:21 PM

A 43-year-old man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a market in Davidsonville, Maryland. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Fire Department)
A man is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after crashing his car into a Davidsonville, Maryland, store Sunday, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Davidsonville Country Market, 801 Central Ave. W.

First responders found the man’s vehicle completely inside the store. They spent the next 90 minutes freeing the man.

He was flown to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center with critical injuries.

