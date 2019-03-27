Anne Arundel Co. police seek teen couple in connection with 2 deaths

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police are looking for a husband and wife in connection to the killing of two men.

Police found 20-year-old Antwon Elijah Queen, of Brooklyn, Maryland, and Antwan Troy Briggs, 24, on Sunday just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of Highland Drive in Glen Burnie. Both men were found dead on the scene.

Queen was found lying in the parking lot and Briggs was found in a room in an apartment complex. Both men had been shot multiple times, police said in a news release.

Police interviewed witnesses and got a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle that was found Monday on the 8000 block of Sexton Road in Pasadena. Police found evidence inside and outside of the vehicle that linked it to the killing of the victims.

Evidence and witness statements led police to two people, 19-year-old Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez, of Brooklyn, Maryland, and his wife, 18-year-old Cambrea May Lynn Sieck.

Police charged Hurtado-Valdez with two counts of murder and other related charges.

Police believe that Sieck helped her husband hide evidence and flee the scene, and she is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Police believe that the suspects are together and that they are armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the killing and the suspects should call Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-4731.

Below is the area where the victims were found.

