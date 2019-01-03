202.5
Anne Arundel County police hone in on cold cases: Killings of rising football star, mother of twins

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP January 3, 2019 2:29 pm 01/03/2019 02:29pm
WASHINGTON — Two cold cases that grabbed the attention of locals are again at the forefront of Anne Arundel County investigators’ minds: The mother of twins found stabbed in her basement and a college football star shot doing what he does best — diving in front of danger.

It was New Year’s Day 2018 when Lawrence “Larry” Aaron, 19, was shot by a stray bullet at a party in Severn, Maryland.

Police believe he may have been trying to shield his girlfriend when he heard the gunfire. But in doing so, a bullet pierced his back, paralyzing the Marshall University defensive tackle who died from complications seven weeks later.


There is a $10,000 reward for a tip that leads to a conviction in his case and in the case of 29-year-old Jasmine Adams who was found stabbed in the basement of her Severn home in Jasmine on Aug. 15, 2017.

Investigators have said they believe she was targeted and want to find the person responsible. If you have information call the Anne Arundel County police.

anne arundel county police Anne Arundel County, MD News cold case cold cases in anne arundel county crime Jasmine Adams Larry Aaron Latest News Local News Marshall University Marshall University football Maryland News megan cloherty new years eve murders
