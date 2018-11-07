School bus crash in Anne Arundel leaves 3 hurt

Three people were hurt Wednesday morning when a school bus and an SUV crashed in Glen Burnie, Maryland, just before 7 a.m. Anne Arundel County police say the incident happened in the area of Solley Road at Energy Parkway.

WASHINGTON — Three people were hurt Wednesday morning when a school bus and an SUV crashed in Glen Burnie, Maryland, just before 7 a.m.

Anne Arundel County police say the incident happened in the area of Solley Road at Energy Parkway.

The bus was headed to Northeast High School in Pasadena.

The bus driver, an aide and the driver of the SUV all have minor injuries.

None of the 11 students on board the bus was hurt.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Joslyn Chesson contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.