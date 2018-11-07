202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » School bus crash in…

School bus crash in Anne Arundel leaves 3 hurt

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP November 7, 2018 8:34 am 11/07/2018 08:34am
None of the students on the Anne Arundel County bus involved in an accident on Solley Road was injured. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — Three people were hurt Wednesday morning when a school bus and an SUV crashed in Glen Burnie, Maryland, just before 7 a.m.

Anne Arundel County police say the incident happened in the area of Solley Road at Energy Parkway.

The bus was headed to Northeast High School in Pasadena.

The bus driver, an aide and the driver of the SUV all have minor injuries.

None of the 11 students on board the bus was hurt.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Joslyn Chesson contributed to this report.

500