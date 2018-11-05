202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police serving protective order…

Police serving protective order shoot, kill man in Anne Arundel Co.

By Rick Massimo November 5, 2018 12:01 pm 11/05/2018 12:01pm
13 Shares

The Anne Arundel County police said officers at a house on Linwood Avenue, near BWI Marshall Airport, at 5:15 a.m. to serve an emergency order to take a man's guns when there was a confrontation with the man. The police said he was armed, and his gun went off in a struggle before an officer shot and killed him.

WASHINGTON — A police officer shot and killed a man in Anne Arundel County on Monday morning.

The county police said officers were serving an extreme risk protective order at 5:15 a.m. to remove guns from a house on Linwood Avenue, near BWI Marshall Airport, when there was a confrontation with the man they were trying to serve, whom the police identified later Monday morning as Gary J. Willis, 60.

The police said Willis answered the door holding a gun, and that it went off in a struggle. An officer then shot and killed him.

Related Gallery

‘Red flag’ law goes into effect in Maryland: Supporters say it does more than just prevent mass shootings

Maryland’s new “red flag law” has gone into effect and supporters predict that it will save lives.
They said he was being served with the order as a part of Maryland’s “red flag” law, which went into effect Oct. 1. It allows people to ask a judge to remove guns from anyone deemed a threat to themselves or others with an order that lasts up to a year.

No officers were injured, the police said. Linwood Avenue and Broadview Boulevard North were closed for several hours for the investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Melissa Howell and Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News crime glen burnie Local News Maryland News officer shooting
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Election Day
Falcons flex offensive muscles, blow out Redskins 38-14
Today in History: Nov. 6
November Entertainment Guide
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Roethlisberger guides Steelers past Ravens 23-16
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 4-10
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards