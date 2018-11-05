Police serving protective order shoot, kill man in Anne Arundel Co.

The Anne Arundel County police said officers at a house on Linwood Avenue, near BWI Marshall Airport, at 5:15 a.m. to serve an emergency order to take a man's guns when there was a confrontation with the man. The police said he was armed, and his gun went off in a struggle before an officer shot and killed him.

Police are still on the scene of an early-morning shooting in which an officer killed a man Monday. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

The Anne Arundel County police said officers at a house on Linwood Avenue, near BWI Marshall Airport, at 5:15 a.m. to serve an emergency order to take a man's guns when there was a confrontation with the man. The police said he was armed, and his gun went off in a struggle before an officer shot and killed him.

WASHINGTON — A police officer shot and killed a man in Anne Arundel County on Monday morning.

The county police said officers were serving an extreme risk protective order at 5:15 a.m. to remove guns from a house on Linwood Avenue, near BWI Marshall Airport, when there was a confrontation with the man they were trying to serve, whom the police identified later Monday morning as Gary J. Willis, 60.

The police said Willis answered the door holding a gun, and that it went off in a struggle. An officer then shot and killed him.

They said he was being served with the order as a part of Maryland’s “red flag” law, which went into effect Oct. 1. It allows people to ask a judge to remove guns from anyone deemed a threat to themselves or others with an order that lasts up to a year.

No officers were injured, the police said. Linwood Avenue and Broadview Boulevard North were closed for several hours for the investigation.

