Anne Arundel County inmate found dead in cell

Police found 44-year-old David I. Stephenson lying on the floor of his cell at the Jessup, Maryland, prison.

WASHINGTON — An inmate in an Anne Arundel County prison was found dead in his cell, and another inmate is the suspect in his death.

Police found 44-year-old David I. Stephenson lying on the floor of his cell at the Jessup, Maryland, prison. He was unresponsive and had obvious trauma. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. His cellmate, who was with him, was examined but did not need medical treatment.

Police said in a news release that a correctional officer was making cell checks around 3 a.m. Friday and saw that the window to the cell was covered up. The officer called for assistance. Officers entered the cell and found Stephenson and his cell mate.

Homicide investigators say they expect to file murder charges against the suspect, who will be identified at that time.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.