Md. school employee charged with sexually abusing child

WASHINGTON — An Anne Arundel County Public Schools employee is being held without bond on charges that he sexually abused a child.

Mark Thoms, 38, of Severna Park, Maryland, turned himself in to Annapolis police on Tuesday.

According to the Capital Gazette, he had worked at Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy through April, when school officials learned of the allegations. (As of Tuesday afternoon, an academy web page listed him as working in student support services.)

A juvenile reported they were sexually abused several times from November 2017 to March 2018 in an Annapolis home, police said.

Thoms is charged with sexual abuse of a minor; sexual solicitation of a minor; three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense as a person in a position of authority; three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense-sexual contact; and three counts of second-degree assault.

Annapolis police urge anyone with information about the case to call 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be provided via the department’s tip line at 410-280-CLUE.

