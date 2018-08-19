Md. man accused of boat thefts, burglaries faces 50 years in prison, if convicted

Daniel Francisco Bohle, 19, faces dozens of charges and more than 50 years in prison after being accused of breaking into boats and stealing kayaks.

WASHINGTON — A Glen Burnie, Maryland man accused of breaking into boats and stealing kayaks faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted.

Daniel Francisco Bohle, 19, turned himself in on Aug. 10, after a joint investigation by Anne Arundel County Police and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police. He faces more than 40 charges ranging from destruction of property and trespassing to felony and misdemeanor theft and burglary.

The crimes started in the Pasadena area in July 2017, police said.

“The thefts continued throughout the summer and fall,” says Capt. Melissa Scarborough with DNR police.

“On Sept. 9, 2017, after a report of a break-in in progress, Anne Arundel County police stopped a vehicle in Edgewater, Maryland,” Scarborough told WTOP. “Mr. Bohle was one of the four occupants in that vehicle.”

At the time of that stop, property was discovered in the back of the suspects’ vehicle, and was later determined to be stolen from one of the vessels.

One of those items was a cooler with fishing stickers. It was traced to an owner whose boat had been ransacked.

The truck was matched to surveillance video from several marinas, police said.

Bohle is being charged by both DNR and in Anne Arundel County for crimes that took place on board the boats and on land. Twenty-one of the 40 charges are from the Maryland DNR.

Bohle’s trial is set for Nov. 9, in Anne Arundel County District Court.

