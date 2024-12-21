Which holiday plants are bad for your pets?

While many of us are busy finishing up our holiday shopping and decorating, we should also be keeping a close eye on our pets. Some of our favorite holiday plants can be harmful to our dogs and cats.

Mark Freeman, an associate professor of clinical practice at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, said the most dangerous plants for pets this time of year are Christmas lilies. If consumed, they can be potentially fatal for cats.

“Cats really are very, very sensitive to lily toxins,” Freeman said. “Even just a little bit of lily toxin can be extremely damaging for them.”

Although most other holiday plants are harmful, but not considered deadly for pets, it’s best to keep those colorful bouquets of poinsettias and azaleas out of reach from our furry friends. Both plants are considered toxic to both dogs and cats.

“Holly tends to be more painful than toxic because of the needles on the leaves. They bite into those, that can be really painful for them,” he said.

Mistletoe is considered a Christmas staple and found in homes all around the world, but the plants’ berries can be harmful to cats and dogs.

“A little bit is not likely to cause a significant problem, but if they get into quite a bit of it, that can be really toxic for them as well,” Freeman said.

You should contact your local veterinarian or animal hospital if you think your pet has consumed a plant that’s considered toxic.

