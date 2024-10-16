Expert says ‘Mother Nature is putting a beat down’ on spotted lanternflies and you should too

In parts of the D.C. region, people are seeing the return of the invasive spotted lanternfly, but a population decline could be coming.

Michael “The Bug Guy” Raupp, an entomologist and professor emeritus at the University of Maryland, said the tide is turning as more predators realize the bug is good to eat.

“Mother Nature’s putting a beat down on these guys, predators, parasites. There’s even a pathogen that’s attacking the lanternflies and reducing their population,” Raupp said.

Raupp said evidence of this is being seen in central Pennsylvania, where the bugs, which are believed to have come in on cargo from Asia, were first detected.

“In some areas (of Pennsylvania), we’re already starting to see some relief from the lanternflies,” Raupp said.

Raupp believes many spots around the D.C. area are currently reaching their peak for lanternfly populations.

The lanternfly, while not a bad looking bug, with spotted wings which are bright red underneath, can weaken trees and plants by removing nutrients from them. Matters are made worse as they release honeydew around the trees which allow black, sooty mold to grow.

Grapevines and hops plants are among their targets, which has created concern for vineyards and breweries.

Raupp said there is a science behind what we are seeing, which has a name: “predator/prey dynamics.”

“What happens is the prey population increases, and then the predator populations will take a few years to increase behind that, but once they’re there, we’ll see dramatic reductions in those prey populations. In this case, the spotted lanternfly, or the brown marmorated stink bug,” Raupp said.

The stink bug is another invasive insect seen in the D.C. region. He said the bug, which puts out a putrid aroma when smashed, has seen dramatic declines for the same reason.

“Ten years ago, the populations have declined, and we’re already starting to see dramatic reductions in lanternfly populations once those predators and parasites and diseases catch up with them,” Raupp said.

In the meantime, the recommendation for handling the spotted lanternfly remains the same — smash them.

