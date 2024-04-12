JPMorgan Chase, Advanced Micro Devices fall; Progressive, State Street rise, 4/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: JPMorgan Chase & Co., down…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $12.64 to $182.79.

The bank gave investors a lower-than-expected forecast for its annual net interest income.

Newmont Corp., down 43 cents to $38.64.

The gold miner slipped as prices for the precious metal seesawed.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $7.22 to $163.28.

The chipmaker fell following reports Chinese telecommunications carriers must phase out foreign chips by 2027.

Progressive Corp., up $1.64 to $203.90.

The insurer beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Zoetis Inc., down $12.75 to $149.98.

The veterinary health company slipped after a report about deaths of pets taking arthritis drugs.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.42 to $120.37.

Energy companies flipped from gains to losses amid volatile oil prices.

Southwest Airlines Co., down 98 cents $27.54.

The company is reportedly cutting expectations for Boeing plane deliveries in 2024.

State Street Corp., up $1.87 to $75.78.

The financial services company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.